‘Call of Duty’ Player Calls out His ISP for a 1v1, ISP Founder Actually Shows Up

Sometimes, comedy writes itself. Angry gamers scream into the void, and sometimes, the void screams right back. In this case, the owner of an ISP will show up to a callout from a random Call of Duty fan on social media. Then, hilarity will ensue. Sometimes, the world can be a pretty great place.

in ‘call of duty,’ All You Need to Say Is “Je T’attends”

Originally reported by Dexerto, a Call of Duty fan was upset by the supposed lag caused by his ISP, Illiad. On May 20, 2024, X user @JimmyBLLT tweeted out a message. He called out the owner of Illiad to a 1v1 in front of a Lidl grocery store. In a rough translation, his message can be quoted as saying:

Xavier Niel I hate you I propose a 1v1 in front of the Lidl on rue Sainte in Marseille

On November 15, 2024, Xavier Niel fulfilled this request. He appeared before the Lidl, muttering only the phrase: Je t’attends. And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat upon him was Xavier Niel, and Hell followed with him. In an unbelievable twist of fate, the owner of Illiad arrived, even if it was six months after the initial callout.

Jimmy couldn’t believe his eyes, especially after Xavier uploaded a video further goading him into coming to the spot. He was ready to rumble. But the instigator in this event decided to throw in the towel before the battle began. Blaming the weather, a headache, and a tummy ache, he admitted he wouldn’t show.

Maybe they could settle their beef in Call of Duty at this point. If Xavier was this eager to throw hands in real life, I could only imagine the types of trick shots he could pull off in the virtual world. Or maybe Xavier is making up for his lack of gaming skills by showing up ready to knock Jimmy’s block off. It’s hard to tell what could have actually happened here, but we know one thing: Xavier is the king of the ring in this situation.