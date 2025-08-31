Call of the Sea Is Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

Here we are with another “what the hell was I doing when this was released?” game. Call of the Sea came out in 2020 on PC and in 2021 on PlayStation consoles. And as I was typing that, I realized why I missed it. The kid was born in 2021.

I’m still catching up on stuff that came out that year. But Call of the Sea is exactly the type of game I would have lost myself in. And now, Nintendo Switch/ Switch 2 owners will also get to experience the game.

Call of the Sea reminds me of another of my favorite indie games

Watching that trailer, the first game I thought of was Firewatch, a story-driven first-person game with a similar feel to Call of the Sea. And that’s enough to get me into it. While I wait for Campo Santo to come through with an update on their next game, I’ll be locking into this. And look at that overview, Cissy Jones is involved. Firewatch is in here in spirit after all.

It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific. Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise – a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization.

What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth?

Key Features

Explore and investigate a stunning tropical island, brimming with fantastic sights, lost ruins, and occult mysteries.

Investigate the clues left by a previous voyage, piece together what happened, and solve a variety of clever puzzles.

Experience a charming character study of a woman on her quest to discover the truth of the disappearance of her husband and to find out who she really is. Norah is fully voiced by Cissy Jones (Firewatch, The Walking Dead: Season 1, Baldur’s Gate III).

Immerse yourself in a story-driven adventure full of emotion, suspense, and surreal surprises.

Call of the Sea is set to release on September 9, playable on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, which should give me time to complete it before the sequel, Call of the Elder Gods, is ready for release.