Call This Number to Hear New Music From The Avalanches

Pick up the phone and call 02 9207 0573 right now. Just do it! What you are hearing apparently is a short loop of the song “Subways” from The Avalanches long awaited album.

Following last week’s teaser of Since They Left Us: Whatever Happened to the Avalanches?, some mysterious looking posters were spotted around Sydney over the weekend promoting the documentary. The posters included a phone number that looped to the song.

Similar posters have been seen in the US and the UK, but not before images of the Australian posters hit the internet and eager international fans began calling the Australian number.

I AM LISTENING TO WHAT I BELIEVE IS NEW AVALANCHES. CALL THIS NUMBER!!!! pic.twitter.com/hX1JCMynAK — NIC KELLY (@nicwkelly) May 27, 2016



The documentary trailer features archived footage of the band as well as Danny Brown, Father John Misty, Royal Trux’s Jennifer Herrema, and Ariel Pink talking about the new album.

At this stage there is still no sign of an album release date but we get the feeling it’s going to be real soon.

Catch The Avalanches performing at:

June 3 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

June 5 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

June 9 – London, England – Oval Space

June 11 – Brighton, England – Wild Life Festival

June 12 – London, England – Field Day

July 21 – Byron Bay, Australia – Splendour in the Grass

July 24 – Yuzawa, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival