Calling All Cocaine Users: Take This Survey to Help Conquer Addiction With VR

There has been a rise in cocaine use in the UK in recent years. Due to the highly addictive nature of the drug, many people unfortunately fall victim to cocaine addiction, requiring intense and tailored treatment plans to help address the issue.

Back in October, we shared an exciting report about the potential for virtual reality (VR) to help addicts through their recovery journeys. This initiative could be a game-changer for addiction recovery, a complex yet crucial process for those suffering from drug and alcohol use/abuse.

At the time, UK-based researchers were developing a new VR project that utilized cue exposure treatment (CET) to help cocaine addicts utilize their resources. Through a wearable device, the VR essentially identifies “cues” that might trigger an addict’s cravings. From there, the VR can create “scenes” or situations that involve said cues, allowing the addict to implement what they’ve learned in therapy, but in a safe environment.

These 3D experiences help addicts understand their weaknesses without actually testing them in a dangerous, real-life environment.

Now, the scientists are asking for your help in improving the accuracy of the VR portion of their study. You can participate in the Cocaine Cues Inventory Study by taking this short online survey exploring cocaine cravings. In doing so, you’ll assist researchers in determining which cues and situations are most applicable so they can recreate them via virtual environments.

“We are trying to better understand the scenarios—the cues and interactions—that trigger cravings in people who use cocaine,” said Paolo Deluca, lead researcher and a professor of addiction research at King’s College London.

The research—which is in collaboration with Addictions Department, IoPPN Virtual Lab, and Department of Biostatistics and Health Informatics at King’s College London, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Research at the University of Hull, University of Kent, University of Birmingham, and University of Southampton—is government-backed plan to help decrease drug overdoses.