Calling All Indie Rappers: The Game is Offering a ‘Murdered-Out Verse’ for 50% Off

Being an independent artist isn’t for the weak-hearted. Everything comes straight out of pocket, from music videos to marketing to features. The features can be especially expensive, especially when they’re from artists with a bit more clout. It’s a business at the end of the day, even if this puts lower class artists in precarious financial situations. This is where The Game has decided to come in. Although we don’t exactly know what he was charging for, he’s offering half off his usual rate.

Recently, the Compton rapper posted a video on Instagram, noting in the caption that he would offer 50% off features, specifically to independent artists all over the world. “I don’t care where you from, DM the GOAT, get you a muthafuckin’ murdered-out verse… I’m not playing,” The Game says in the video. “Fuck what all them muthafuckin’ weird-ass blogs saying, all these hating n***as with my name in they mouth saying every day. If you pay for a verse, that bitch getting murdered. You gonna get it back ASAP.”

The Game Offering Half Priced Verses to Any Independent Artist

Game continues, explaining why he wanted to provide this opportunity to independent artists. He sees how the industry tends to keep them down, given the absurd expenses of it all. Moreover, he knows what it’s like to half to grind it out early on in the industry. Offering verses like this allows him to pay it forward. “N***as don’t wanna see y’all independent artists. They don’t wanna see y’all come up,” The Game says. “That’s why n***as don’t never reach down and grab n***as, up-and-coming artists, and independent artists and do shit for them. N***as want y’all to stay in the mud.”

“I was there, I sold my muthafuckin’ mixtape, I sold my demo, I slept in my car. I did everything I had to do to get one,” The Game continues. “So me? I’m looking out for independent artists, and I ain’t never gonna stop that shit. These other n***as don’t wanna reach down and pull y’all out the mud. They want y’all to stay down there… n***as selfish. But me? I got you. Hit me.”