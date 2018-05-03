Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s “One Kiss” Video is Aggressively Aesthetic

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa are realistically two of the biggest artists making music in the UK right now, so a collaboration between the two is, of course, a particularly huge deal for the Slug & Lettuce frequenting contingent of this island. A few weeks ago the pop stars teamed up for “One Kiss” – a track which, in manner of everything Harris has made of late, is a sun-worshipping, house-tinged barrage that will no doubt see the royalties rolling in once Love Island starts up again.

The video (watch below) follows suit, and sees Dua in front of a green screen, resplendent in literally every item of clothing you’re likely to catch on your Instagram Explore page over the next few weeks. Essentially the video is a Missguided.co.uk mood board, featuring cat eye glasses that appear to be 2018’s clout glasses, a woman’s suit, a chin-skimming bob.

Videos by VICE

To be fair, the video sums up the mood of the “One Kiss” – a fun loosie which attempts to totally capture the zeitgeist, not least in the acts it links up. The video also almost certainly enhances the song’s staying power, promising a long, new life in selfie captions everywhere: “One kiss is all u need x”).

