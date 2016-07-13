Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift Are Being Petty Online and Literally Who Cares but We Know You All Care and Here Are All the Angles You Will Performatively Care Over the Next 24 Hours

Photo via Calvin Harris’s Instagram
Famous singer Taylor Swift and Scottish man Calvin Harris are two people who used to be in a romantic relationship. Their relationship ceased at the start of last month. When romantic relationships come to an end, there is often animosity between the two once-involved parties and, in the case of Swift and Harris, this animosity was written about on the internet for people to read.
This morning TMZ reported that it was Swift who wrote Harris’s hit song “This Is What You Came For” and that Harris acted in a manner that Swift deemed to be unbecoming. According to “sources connected with” Swift, this led to the end of their relationship.
Harris confirmed this report on the social media site Twitter and then proceeded to get sad about it in a very public way. Like so:
There are many conclusions that can be drawn from this, and we can expect to see them all in the coming hours. To save you time and hassle, here are all of the takes:
Rich White Man Bitter About Break Up with Rich White Woman
Brexit Part II: What Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift’s Break Up Says About the ‘Special Relationship’
Calvin Harris? More Like Calvin Embarrassed by These Revelations
Taylor Swift? More Like Taylor Shade
These People Are Successful, but Also Mad
Calvin Harris Swiftly Calls Taylor Tailor of Song
Gotta Catch Em All? How Taylor Owning Yet Another Ex Is Like Pokemon Go
Shade Patrol? Someone Is Getting Shaded Here, and It’s Looking Shady
Taylor Swift Wrote Some of Calvin Harris’s New Song, You Won’t Believe What He Said Next!
Scottish Man to Foreigner: “I Still Love EU”
Wait for the Drop: Calvin Harris Just Clapped Back at Taylor Swift so Hard
Taylor Swift LAYS WASTE to Calvin Harris with One Epic Spokesperson Confirmation
Twitter Taylor Smolders Guy
Taylor Swift is Not Woke and Nor is Justin Trudeau
