Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift Are Being Petty Online and Literally Who Cares but We Know You All Care and Here Are All the Angles You Will Performatively Care Over the Next 24 Hours



Photo via Calvin Harris’s Instagram

Famous singer Taylor Swift and Scottish man Calvin Harris are two people who used to be in a romantic relationship. Their relationship ceased at the start of last month. When romantic relationships come to an end, there is often animosity between the two once-involved parties and, in the case of Swift and Harris, this animosity was written about on the internet for people to read.

Videos by VICE

This morning TMZ reported that it was Swift who wrote Harris’s hit song “This Is What You Came For” and that Harris acted in a manner that Swift deemed to be unbecoming. According to “sources connected with” Swift, this led to the end of their relationship.

Harris confirmed this report on the social media site Twitter and then proceeded to get sad about it in a very public way. Like so:

And she sings on a little bit of it too

Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual https://t.co/vW3yGOIJit — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you’ve earned a great one — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) July 13, 2016

There are many conclusions that can be drawn from this, and we can expect to see them all in the coming hours. To save you time and hassle, here are all of the takes:

Rich White Man Bitter About Break Up with Rich White Woman



Brexit Part II: What Calvin Harris and Taylor Swift’s Break Up Says About the ‘Special Relationship’



Calvin Harris? More Like Calvin Embarrassed by These Revelations



Taylor Swift? More Like Taylor Shade



These People Are Successful, but Also Mad



Calvin Harris Swiftly Calls Taylor Tailor of Song



Gotta Catch Em All? How Taylor Owning Yet Another Ex Is Like Pokemon Go



Shade Patrol? Someone Is Getting Shaded Here, and It’s Looking Shady



Taylor Swift Wrote Some of Calvin Harris’s New Song, You Won’t Believe What He Said Next!



Scottish Man to Foreigner: “I Still Love EU”



Wait for the Drop: Calvin Harris Just Clapped Back at Taylor Swift so Hard



Taylor Swift LAYS WASTE to Calvin Harris with One Epic Spokesperson Confirmation



Twitter Taylor Smolders Guy



Taylor Swift is Not Woke and Nor is Justin Trudeau

Follow Noisey on Twitter. We have all the takes.