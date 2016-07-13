Calvin Harris Says He’s Hurt by Taylor Swift’s Decision to Reveal She Wrote Rihanna’s Hit Single

Calvin Harris has taken to Twitter to respond to the recent revelation that Taylor Swift wrote “This Is What You Came For,” his recent single with Rihanna.

A representative for Swift told People magazine that she wrote the song under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg. Harris and Swift broke up in June after 15 months dating.

In a string of tweets today, Harris said that he “wrote the music [for “This Is What You Came For”], produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals.” He went on to say it was “hurtful” that Swift and her team “would go so far out of their way to try and make ME [Harris] look bad at this stage.”

And she sings on a little bit of it too ?

Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris)July 13, 2016

I wrote the music, produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals though. And initially she wanted it kept secret, hence the pseudonym — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris)July 13, 2016

Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage though ? — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris)July 13, 2016

I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris)July 13, 2016

I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris)July 13, 2016

Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you’ve earned a great one — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris)July 13, 2016

God bless everyone have a beautiful day — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris)July 13, 2016

