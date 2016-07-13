Calvin Harris Says He’s Hurt by Taylor Swift’s Decision to Reveal She Wrote Rihanna’s Hit Single

Calvin Harris has taken to Twitter to respond to the recent revelation that Taylor Swift wrote “This Is What You Came For,” his recent single with Rihanna.
A representative for Swift told People magazine that she wrote the song under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg. Harris and Swift broke up in June after 15 months dating.
In a string of tweets today, Harris said that he “wrote the music [for “This Is What You Came For”], produced the song, arranged it and cut the vocals.” He went on to say it was “hurtful” that Swift and her team “would go so far out of their way to try and make ME [Harris] look bad at this stage.”
