Cam Newton Hops Fence to Throw the Old Pigskin With Freaked-Out Seventh Graders

I’ve never understood why people hate on Cam Newton. The guy is a really nice guy! He likes kids (in the right way)! He’s great at the footballs, and can run and pass. What’s not to love? Some people will go so far as to say that he’s faking his generosity for attention. But that’s a ridiculous notion—that someone would pretend to be nice by doing nice things. Even if he’s doing it for attention, he’s still doing those nice things. And this, my friends, is one of those nice things.

Yesterday, while filming a Nickelodeon show in Davidson, North Carolina, Cam Newton spotted a kid from Community School of Davidson wearing his jersey, asked teachers for permission to meet the whole class, and hopped a fence to play some ball with seventh graders, Charlotte-based WSOC TV reported. I know what you’re going to say: “How is that a nice thing? He just showed up.” Well, he gets swarmed all the time, and didn’t have to do it, ok? It was kindly. He even caused some kids to hyperventilate from excitement.

“I saw one girl crying and hyperventilating and when I asked, ‘Sweetheart what’s wrong?’ she said, ‘That was just the best moment of my life,’” Community School of Davidson seventh grade teacher Mimi Siadak said.

Then there was the necessary class-wide dab photo with Cam’s orange-sweatered dab peeking out in the background:

Here are some other notes from WSOC:

Kathleen McMillan, another seventh-grade teacher, gave her lesson on figurative language a Cam Newton theme to ease kids back into class.

To explain personification, one student wrote, “The football grinned with joy when Cam picked it up.”

Another student came up with the alliteration, “Cam came cuz cats are cool.”



Cam Newton: causing kids to hyperventilate and learn alliteration. It’s all good, fam.

