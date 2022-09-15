Cam Site Offers Hans Niemann $1 Million to Play Chess Nude to Prove He Didn’t Cheat

A popular cam site extended is offering $1 million to controversial Grandmaster Hans Niemann to broadcast himself playing a live game of chess completely naked. The offer is supposed to help him prove he did not cheat when he beat Magnus Carlsen, the world’s top-ranked chess player, in a tournament last week.

Stripchat, an adult webcam site that claims to have a monthly viewership of 400 million people, says it sent a letter to Niemann congratulating him on his victory, and extending sympathies for all the accusations of cheating against him. The cheating scandal has lit the chess world on fire, and has become the biggest scandal in chess in recent memory.

“Congratulations on your victory against world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen,” the letter reads. “It’s a shame you’re being ridiculed by the chess community for potentially cheating. Claims that you used wireless vibrating anal beads to gain an upper hand are ridiculous.”

Electronic anal beads, connected to an AI that would vibrate to tell Niemann what moves to play, is just one of the many theories circulating around his victory at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis two weeks ago.

Other theories suggest that Carlsen’s prep work for the tournament was leaked, allowing Niemann—who, despite being a notably young Grandmaster, was ranked the lowest in the tournament—to beat him. Others theorized that Niemann could have used a “shoe computer” connected to an AI, thus, the suggestion that he play nude.

Niemann has been staunch in defending his honor, and there is still no actual evidence that he cheated.

“I know you even offered to strip completely naked to prove to people you didn’t cheat,” the Stripchat letter reads.

“Well….being that Stripchat is an adult entertainment webcam platform that receives 400 million views on average each month, I wanted to extend you an offer to do just that,” the letter continues. “Prove the haters wrong once and for all. Strip naked and play a game of chess live on Stripchat in return for up to $1 million.”

Stripchat is known for stunts like this. The platform has previously offered free private cam shows to people who got a COVID booster (called “B0ner Booster”), has launched a SPAC it called “StripSPAC,” offered a job to disgraced CNN and New Yorker journalist Jeffrey Toobin, who was infamously caught masturbating on a work Zoom call, and promised to donate a dollar for every man who promised to continue masturbating during “No Nut November,” according to press releases emailed to Motherboard.

No word yet on whether Niemann, a 19-year-old from San Francisco, will take Stripchat up on the offer. Niemann did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Motherboard.