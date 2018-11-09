This Camgirl Horror Movie from the Producers of ‘Get Out’ Looks Terrifying

Everyone who has ever used the internet knows that it’s mostly a dark and fucked-up place full of hateful losers and cursed Furbies, and horror movies have finally started catching on. Over the past few years, there’s been a whole slew of films trying to tap into the unique terrors of being online. Some are good, some are awful, but most of them come from the same place: Blumhouse Pictures. Now, the studio has another horror movie about the internet coming—and from the looks of the trailer, it’s going to be fucking terrifying.

The movie, Cam, follows a camgirl named Alice desperate for internet popularity whose life takes a twisted turn after her account is mysteriously hijacked by someone who looks exactly like her.

“As this copy begins to push the boundaries of Alice’s internet identity, the control that Alice has over her life, and the men in it, vanishes,” the film’s synopsis reads. “While she struggles to regain what she’s lost, she slowly finds herself drawn back to her show and to the mysterious person who has taken her place.”



The trailer somehow manages to simultaneously tap into the terror of being locked out of your social media account and having your identity stolen online, while also taking the whole thing in a very dark, surreal direction—beginning with Alice slitting her throat on camera for views.

Cam stars Madeline Brewer of The Handmaid’s Tale and was directed by Daniel Goldhaber from a script by former camgirl Isa Mazzei. It debuted earlier this year at Fantasia Film Festival, where it took home awards for best screenplay and best first feature. Collider called the film a “smart, slick thriller about sex work and online identity,” and IndieWire dubbed it a “Lynchian horror” driven by Brewer’s excellent performance.

Give the trailer a watch above, and check out the whole thing when Cam hits Netflix on November 16. Between this and that bizarre movie where a bunch of iPhones turn into some kind of sentient smartphone monster and lay waste to a city, maybe it’s time to just log off for the day.

