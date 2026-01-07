Dry January, Elevated & Reimagined: Camino Sours Watermelon Spritz ‘Uplifting’ 10mg THC Gummies Review

Dry January doesn’t have to be a buzzkill. It’s a good time to evaluate alcohol habits and enter the new year feeling fresh, but you might find yourself looking for something to take the edge off as you trudge through the month. That’s where weed comes in.

The market is packed with great THC beverages that can make for an easy Dry January swap, but I’m not always in the mood or a situation that calls for a beverage. In those cases, edibles make a great alternative. My latest in the edibles rotation? Camino Sours Watermelon Spritz.

Camino gummies are made by Kiva Confections, a long-standing edibles brand with more than 15 years under its belt. They’re another brand that exists in both the regulated state cannabis markets and the gray area hemp market, lending them more credibility than, say, a brand that appeared out of thin air when the hemp loophole became a thing.

Having tried Camino gummies at several weed conferences in the past, I was excited to give their hemp-derived Watermelon Spritz edibles a try for comparison.

Inside the tin

First, I want to give whoever designed Camino’s tins their flowers. They’re solid, compact, and cute. Beyond that, they no longer include non-recyclable plastic inserts, making them child-resistant and fully recyclable.

The gummies contain 10 mg of THC per piece, with 10 pieces per tin. They’re crafted for terpene-specific effects, with a curated blend of alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool.

If your eyes are glazing over, stay with me. I’ll explain. Terpenes are aromatic compounds that give cannabis much of its smell, flavor, and effects. Different strains have different terpene profiles, which play a big role in how they feel.

Camino’s Watermelon Spritz gummies are formulated with the aforementioned terpenes to give them an energizing effect. In addition to the terpene blend (which is actually the last ingredient on the list), the gummies include sugar, tapioca syrup, maltodextrin, pectin, natural flavors, citric acid, malic acid, sodium citrate, fruit and vegetable juices, and, of course, hemp extract. Notice anything missing? I did: gelatin. Extra points to Camino for making these gummies vegan–especially for those also participating in Veganuary.

Flavor and effects

In a world of wild weed products with endless innovations, sometimes you just want something simple and classic. These gummies satisfy that desire. They are sweet and sour with a tasty sugar coating, but they don’t entirely mask the earthy hemp flavor that once dominated all edibles. It’s mild though, just enough to remind you that you’re not eating straight up candy.

I’m a big fan of sour stuff, and these gummies offer a delightful blend of tang with a bright and light watermelon flavor. The zesty flavor and branding is evocative of summer, adding a bit of sunshine to my January hibernation. They’re uplifting gummies, after all.

As for the effects, these nail the classic gummy experience as well. Fast-acting edibles are growing in popularity, but not everyone wants a gummy with a rapid onset time. These gummies stick to the classic edible experience with an onset of 30 minutes to two hours, and effects that last upwards of eight hours.

I tried one and completely forgot I had eaten it. Then, about an hour or so later, I started to notice a slow onset of warmth and spaciness, without ever feeling bogged down or weird. The effects lasted through the evening, helping me tune into my book a bit more and drown out the noise of the outside world.

At 10 mg per gummy, these are great for the standard edible experience, with a terpene and effect-specific twist. You can break them in half for a starter dose or take a few if you have a higher tolerance like me. (If you do, I found two of these gummies to be the sweet spot for an uplifted mood and sillier, more social time.)

Final takeaways

These gummies have made their way into my rotation, specifically for days where I want an all-day boost. I can see myself eating some before heading out to a social venture, outdoor excursion, or other activity made better by feeling uplifted and energized for hours at a time.

Because these have a standard onset time of 30 minutes to two hours and last for upwards of eight hours, they’re good for a pre-emptive, discreet boost. You can take one at home to kick in when you arrive at the function.

Having tried Camino’s other cannabis-infused gummy tins (as opposed to their federally legal hemp-infused gummies), I can confidently say that these are just as good. The effects were on point, with a bright and pleasant high that would lend well to social outings, especially in place of other social lubricants like alcohol.