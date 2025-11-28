Camp Snap’s Trendy Screenless Point-And-Shoot Camera Is on Sale for Black Friday

Camp Snap calls it their Black Friday sale, their biggest sale of the season. They’re $10 off, which may sound fairly weak after Camp Snap’s brag, but they’re not wrong. I’ve been covering the Camp Snap since it first exploded onto people’s Instagram reels this past winter, and the company has had no problem selling as many as they could make.

Throughout the year, Camp Snap cameras in many colors have been consistently sold out. I’d say that it’s a minor miracle that most of them are in stock and available now and discounted at any amount, however slight.

why?

When nearly every one of us holds a smartphone in their hands every day, the question of why one would want a Camp Snap camera is a logical one to wonder. Unless your smartphone is a museum piece, it can almost certainly take better pictures than the Camp Snap.

I used it for a while earlier this year, and there was a sense of relief that came with using a camera that didn’t afford me a screen with which to obsessively check and retake photos. It’s like how snapping pictures used to be, before digital cameras.

When DSLRs finally drifted down into the consumer price range in the 2000s, I found I was spending too much time obsessing over the photos I took and not enough time looking up and around me to enjoy that football game, that gorgeous jungle, or the company of my friends on a picnic.

That’s the appeal behind the Camp Snap. You can put your phone away and still take pictures of the birthday or hike without spending all your time obsessing over them.

The big question is from which retailer you order it, since they all seem to be pricing it however they feel like. Huckberry is the cheapest, although colors are limited to Army olive green, black, and orange.

Camp Snap and Urban Outfitters have a much larger offering of colors, including some whose camera bodies are wrapped in denim and velvet. George Costanza, this one’s for you.