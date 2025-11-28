The Retro-Style Camp Snap CS-8 Is $20 Off for Black Friday

Not often do I see sales for Camp Snap’s products. More often, I see them sold out, even at full retail price. When Camp Snap launched the Kodak Super 8-inspired CS-8 digital video camera with a similarly low-tech approach as its namesake point-and-shoot camera, buyers snapped them up without waiting for any sales.

For Black Friday this year, Camp Snap is knocking $20 off the retail price. Normally retailing for $199, Camp Snap is selling the CS-8 for $179.

low-tech meets digital

Just like with the Camp Snap point-and-shoot camera that went viral all over Instagram in early 2025, the CS-8’s appeal is that you won’t get bogged down in editing or micromanaging while you’re shooting.

There’s a small screen inside the viewfinder, just to give you a live view of what the digital camera is recording, but unlike more complicated video cameras, you can’t playback what you just shot, and you can’t lose yourself in menus.

There’s no hint of an estimated delivery date on the product page itself, nor even just a general message saying whether you’ll receive one in time for Christmas if you order one now. Without that bit of crucial information, I’d say that if you’re sure you want a CS-8, order it soon.

“Our team is working around the clock to manufacture more, and as we receive each production batch, we will make them available to ship,” Camp Snap writes in a note on the product page, which is pegged to the holiday sales season.

“But we will NOT have enough units for everyone before Christmas. To guarantee your CS-8 in time for the holidays, we highly recommend ordering ASAP—before we sell out or all holiday inventory is spoken for.”

Just like with its point-and-shoot camera, Camp Snap seems to have had a tough time keeping the CS-8 in stock, and demand outstrips supply.