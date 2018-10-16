VICE
‘Camping ’97,’ Today’s Comic by Adam Desouza

1539642177330-1
1539642187540-2
1539642197045-3
1539642207431-4
1539642220901-5
1539642230386-6
1539642240875-7
1539642248711-8
1539642256182-9
1539642264253-10
1539642274314-11

Check out more of Adam’s art on his website, Instagram, and Tumblr.

