This Camping Site in Japan Looks a Lot Like the Village in Studio Ghibli’s ‘Princess Mononoke’

The dream of living in a Studio Ghibli film is very real for anime fans and while it seems far-fetched, it might not be impossible after all.



Hygge Circles Ugakei is an upcoming camping site in Inabe, a city in Japan’s Mie Prefecture, that is set to open in 2021. Artist renderings of the place were released on June 30 and from the looks of it, the camp will be a lot like the village in the Studio Ghibli classic Princess Mononoke.

Photo: Nordisk Japan via PR Times

Photo: Nordisk Japan via PR Times

Photo: Nordisk Japan via PR Times

In the 1997 fantasy war film, a young prince Ashitaka — cursed by Tatarigami — seeks a cure from the deer-like god Shishigami. In his travels, he sees humans ravaging the earth, bringing down the wrath of wolf god Moro and his human companion San, known as Princess Mononoke.

Director Hayao Miyazaki spent 16 years planning the film and three years working on the animation. It made 193 billion yen (US$1.8 billion) in box office revenue in Japan on the year it was released, making it the highest-grossing film in the country at the time. It is currently the seventh highest-grossing film in Japan, with other Ghibli movies Spirited Away at first place and Howl’s Moving Castle at fourth.



Fans can live like they were in Princess Mononoke once Hygge Circles Ugakei opens.

Hygge Circles Ugakei will be located in Uga Valley, amid the forests of Inabe. The project was designed by Danish outdoor equipment supplier Nordisk, who is working with the city of Inabe, the Danish construction firm TREDJE NATUR, and the Danish Embassy in Japan. According to PR Times, the camping site aims to “illustrate HYGGE in the nature of Uga valley,” referring to the Danish and Norwegian word “hygge,” a mood of coziness and warmness.

The facility will offer tents, cottages, and cabins for campers.

Ghibli fans are talking about how much the place looks like one of their favourite movies.

“Doesn’t it seem like you’re lost in the world of Ghibli at this camping site? It’s awesome.”



“It’s such a magical place! Really seems like the world of Ghibli.”

Think visitors will get to meet Kodamas, the iconic tree spirits, too?

