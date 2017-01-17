Cam’ron’s New Song Samples Vanessa Carlton’s ‘A Thousand Miles,’ Goes Extremely Hard

What Cam’ron – rapper, actor, artist – wants you to know is this: underneath his tough exterior, just below all that pink fur, he is a highly sensitive soul. And what better way to communicate that that than by sampling Vanessa Carlton’s coming-of-age-movie anthem “A Thousand Miles” on his new song?



The track, previewed on Instagram as part of the trailer for his upcoming film project 10,000 Miles, sees Killa Cam spitting over Carlton’s familiar piano riff – and it’s actually kind of a bop? Sample bars include “like a small condom / I get through it,” so you know he’s on form.



The full track is due for release next week, followed by the movie (a film that seems as though it is best described as ‘The Notebook but with cocaine’) which is “coming this summer” according to Cam’s Instagram post.

Watch the trailer for “10,000 Miles” below:



(Image via Cam’ron on Instagram)