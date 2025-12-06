Cam’ron Explains Why Being in The Lox/Dipset Verzuz Was a ‘Wrong Decision’

The Verzuz battle between Dipset and The Lox in 2021 was a foundational moment in hip-hop culture. However, it wasn’t because it was some epic classic, tightly contested with their hits. Instead, it was an absolute massacre. Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and the rest of Dipset looked utterly lost, no chemistry between them at this stage in their lives. Meanwhile, Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch were master showmen. Despite having the catalog to match them (if not outright beat them), Dipset crumbled.

Now, Cam is reflecting on the battle four years later, admitting he had no business on that stage. Recently, he sat down for an episode of the It Is What It Is podcast, where he says that he didn’t actually want to do the Verzuz at all. But, in the spirit of being a “team player,” Cam’ron tried to tough it out with the rest of the group. Obviously, the results spoke for themselves, considering how Jadakiss and the crew tore through them. Consequently, Cam holds a lot of regret for not sticking with his gut.

Cam’ron Talks Rough Verzuz Battle Against The Lox

“I can name a lot of decisions that wasn’t good because I was trying to be a team player. … I should have never did the Verzuz,” Cam says. “I told n***as, ‘Don’t do the Verzuz.’ I told n***as, ‘I don’t wanna do the Verzuz.’ But I’m a team player and it’s the wrong decision that I made. No more of that, no more of that, no more of that.”

That’s not to say that Cam’ron is against the idea of a Verzuz battle outright. In fact, his early days in Harlem bred him in the spirit of battle rap. Moreover, he’s also not a stranger to losing in these kinds of battles either. During an episode of The GoodTalk Show, Cam revealed that during his time battling in the streets, there was one noteworthy loss on his resume from Bad Boy alum and Harlem legend G. Dep.

“We would go battle n***as all all over everywhere. And the one time I would say that I convincingly lost. I’ll tell you this much. … We went to battle these n***as and it was a three on three, and Mase and Blood killed the n***as [they were] battling. And I got killed that day,” Cam’ron admits. “The person I actually lost to was G. Dep… G. Dep killed me that day. He wasn’t G. Dep then and I wasn’t Killa Cam, as everybody knows. But that day, I was unaware that that n***a was going to come with all that shit. And I will admit that he caught me that day.”