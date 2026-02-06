Cam’ron Reveals Why He’s Taking J. Cole to Court in a Lawsuit: ‘Being a Man Is Keeping Your Word’

The release of The Fall-Off has J. Cole basking in the limelight. What could be his final album, the North Carolina rapper is taking his victory lap. However, in all of this celebration, there’s one person who still has issues with him: Cam’ron. Back in October 2025, he filed a lawsuit over a feature he gave to Cole for “Ready ’24” on the Might Delete Later mixtape. In exchange, Cole was allegedly supposed to return the favor with a feature.

Then, Cam eventually reached back out to see if J. Cole could appear on his sports talk show with Mase, It Is What It Is. When that never materialized, Cam’ron decided it was time to go to court. On the Talk With Flee podcast, he insisted that he didn’t even really want to go the legal route. Ultimately, he felt it was the most effective way to remind Cole that he’s overdue on his return.

Cam’ron Wants J. Cole to Keep His Word for a Feature or a Talk Show Appearance

“I never ever wanted to do anything as far as a lawsuit was concerned,” Cam insisted. “This is exactly what happened, just so you know, and I don’t really care anymore. It was just more to get his attention. Not saying that I don’t need to be compensated for what I do or do what you say you’re gonna do. And to me, being a man is keeping your word, and I know everybody’s busy and has things to do and so on and so forth. But if I give you my word four or five times, I gotta do it one time outta the four or five times.”

A big issue Cam’ron has is that he held his end of the bargain within a reasonable time. But Cole has been lagging on his end for years now. “So, on [The Off-Season], I did an intro for him. He needed it within 24 hours. Luckily I was in my home studio… I called my engineer over, knocked it out, and gave it to him. Cool. I told him I may need a verse whenever I get a project done. He said, ‘Cool,’” Cam’ron recalled. “I knocked that s*** out and went off about my business.”

Cam joked that Cole said that “chakra ain’t right right now.” Consequently, he thought it would be easier to just do an interview on his talk show with Mase. Initially, this was fine because Cole planned to release a project much sooner. But in the midst of the Drake/Kendrick Lamar beef, he pulled out entirely. “‘I can’t do it now because I don’t feel like talking about that right now,’” Cam’ron recalled. “I said, ‘Look, I’ll do the interview, I won’t even bring that up.’ He says, ‘Nah, I can’t do no interview and not talk about it.’ ‘Alright, well, when can I get the interview?’ ‘Yo, February definite. February, I’m dead ass on February.’ February come. ‘Yo, what’s up?’ ‘Oh, s***. Yo, I’m still working, man.’”