Cam’ron Rips Jim Jones for Challenging Him to a Verzuz: ‘You Moving the Goalpost’

Don’t expect Cam’ron to indulge in a Verzuz battle any time soon. After he got thrashed alongside Dipset against The Lox, he’s always seemed reluctant to get back in the ring personally. Moreover, he’s really not getting in there with his friend-turned-rival Jim Jones after he challenged Cam to a Verzuz on Instagram.

“Tell ya mans I wanna do a verse against him since he made us lose our last verses at the Apollo,” Jim Jones said. “Call Swizz lol. Happy Memorial Day lol. Smoke ain’t ur thing we all know tht so let’s settle this like this lol.” Then, he said in the caption, “Let’s settle this once n for all. We can do it right in Harlem we know u ain’t been here in a while but they still love u lol lol lol.”

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Cam’ron essentially shrugged him off, essentially saying Jim Jones is a fiend for attention. He recalled how Capo tried to claim he was bigger than Nas and backpedaled when pressed about it.

“Jomo is really good to rile people up in the tri-state area about nonsense,” the Purple Haze MC said on Talk With Flee. “The people he’s talking to don’t really give a f**k what he’s talking about. He said he had #1 hits than Nas and n***as was like, ‘Yo, he really might, Jim out here workin’.’”

Cam’ron Declines Verzuz Battle With Jim Jones After Being Challenged on Instagram

“Then you go check, and you’d be like, ‘What the f**k is n***as talking about? N***a don’t got more number one hits than Nas,’” Cam continued. “Then the n***a shifts, move the goalpost and be like ‘Oh nah, I meant the culture…’ That ain’t what you said n***a! You said you have more number one hits than Nas! You moving the goalpost. So I think he’s really excellent at getting his algorithm poppin’ and saying s**t like that. But as far as the Verzuz goes, I’m not doing a Verzuz, man.”

Back in September 2025, Cam’ron said it’s unlikely he’ll ever be friends with Jim Jones again after their years of differences. Ultimately, he wishes the former Dipset alum all the best. But he also acknowledges that they’ve been beefing on and off for longer than they’ve been cool with each other.

“The reunions and arguments and fighting, it’s been fifteen years. The run was only seven years. We got fifteen years of disputes longer than the run. I’m never going to say never. But at the end of the day, the disputes, it’s fifteen years old, and the run was seven years old,” Cam’ron sighed. “I don’t know if it can ever go right, you know? He got records dissing me earlier this year. I don’t really pay it no mind, people send it to me. But he put a song out called ‘Frienemies’ in [2009]. Seventeen years of diss records towards me. I don’t give a f**k.”