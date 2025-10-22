Can His Smile Really Tell You How Hung He Is? The Internet Thinks So.

They say a smile can tell you a lot about a person. Apparently, it can also tell you if they’re packing.

Social media has found a new fixation in what users are calling the “hung smile,” a theory claiming you can tell a man’s size by the way he grins. The idea has spread fast, with people slowing down red-carpet interviews and GQ photos like amateur scientists hunting for clues. The look itself is described as low, confident, and just a little smug. It’s a hint of “I know something you don’t know.”

TikTok creator Stephen Brenland helped fuel the obsession after posting a video explaining that “only a certain group of men can do this smile.” He described it as “a casual one, sometimes with teeth, but full of confidence.”

Commenters quickly jumped in with their own theories. One claimed the real giveaway is in the eyes, saying it’s an “eye smile rather than a mouth smile.” Another declared, “I’ve seen it. It’s real.”

The so-called examples are mostly famous. Superman actor David Corenswet, standing 6’4″, has been crowned the internet’s hung-smile king, while Hugh Jackman’s red-carpet grin has fans comparing screenshots like evidence boards.

Even Evan Peters has been drafted into the conversation, with one TikTok user writing under a montage clip from American Horror Story, “He got that hung smile y’all.”

Still, for all the online theories, science has offered no support. Urologist Dr. Rena Malik told The Diary of a CEO podcast that no expression, posture, or gesture correlates with penis size.

She pointed instead to a 2021 Japanese study that suggested a weak link between nose length and penile length. The results were limited to a small sample group, but it was enough to revive the search for a physical “tell.”

Maybe that’s the point. People want to believe desire leaves clues. A certain grin, a flicker of confidence, something that makes a person stand out in a lineup.

That fantasy keeps the trend alive. The more people search for signs, the more power the myth collects. A good smile doesn’t need to prove anything to be effective. But if you do it right, you might make people wonder what else that confidence might be covering.