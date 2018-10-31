Can Democratic women help take back the Senate?

More women than ever are running for political office. Sign up for our newsletter following them.
With less than a week before the Nov. 6 midterms, a seemingly endless, often tragic march of “October surprises” has thrown a wrench into Democrats’ plans to recapture the U.S. House. But at least four women aren’t letting last-minute national controversies and catastrophes deter their campaigns.
Since May, my colleagues, led by Emma Fidel and Dan Ming, have followed four first-time candidates as they’ve knocked on doors, dealt with attack ads, milked cows, and visited tattoo parlors, all in an effort to rewrite what it means to be a politician in the second “Year of the Woman.”
VICE News’ four-part “She’s Running” web series on those candidates debuted Monday, and the first three installments are already out. The fourth will drop after the election.
Each candidate would make history if she pulls through Tuesday.
- Democrat Deidre DeJear would become the first African-American elected to statewide office in Iowa if she wins her race for secretary of state.
- Republican Pearl Kim, a former special victims prosecutor and sexual assault survivor, would become the first Korean-American woman in Congress.
- Democrat Anna Eskamani, a former Planned Parenthood employee, wants to become the first Iranian-American in the Florida state House.
- At 21 years old, Republican Morgan Zegers would become the youngest member of the New York State Assembly ever.
Democrats’ future in the Senate is far from assured, even as they crow about their chances of taking back the House. They’d have to keep every seat they already have — and gain two more — to win a majority, which looks increasingly unlikely. Here’s what some of the latest polls show:
- Arizona Republican Rep. Martha McSally, who said she’s getting her “ass kicked” over Democrats’ claims about her record on health care, is trailing Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema by one point. A victory for Sinema, who frames herself as a centrist, would make her the first Democrat to represent Arizona in the Senate in two decades.
- Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn has captured 51 percent of likely voters, beating former governor Phil Bredesen by 5 points.
Forever and always: Renowned political activist Taylor Swift once again trumpeted her support for Bredesen on Instagram.
- Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp might’ve pulled in an eye-popping $12.4 million-plus since she voted against now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh, but she’s fallen more than 12 points behind her Republican challenger, Rep. Kevin Cramer.
Sharing the wealth: Heitkamp sent almost $2.7 million to the North Dakota Democratic Party, which helps liberals running in state races.
- Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has nabbed a razor-thin, 2-point lead over Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, whose campaign recently debuted a radio ad that proclaimed, “Claire’s not one of those crazy Democrats.” She then headed to Fox News, where she slammed “some of the knee-jerk folks who are against the president no matter what.”
- Nevada Sen. Dean Heller is the only Republican senator running this year in a state Hillary Clinton won, but the latest polls suggest he’s six points ahead of Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen. Democrats clearly won the fundraising arms race among women. Liberals in the general election received about $308 million from female donors this cycle, while Republicans took home just $90 million, the Center for Responsive Politics found. Of the senators who received the greatest share of their donations from female donors, the top seven were women. They included New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Republicans are spending money they didn’t think they’d have to. In a last-minute change, the National Republican Campaign Committee dropped $87,000 on TV ads supporting Republican Katie Arrington in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, which Republicans have held since 1981. The committee is also spending more than $598,000 in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, where Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones is facing off against Republican Rep. Will Hurd for the state’s only true swing district. The GOP had reportedly cancelled its pro-Hurd TV and radio last month.
FYI: South Carolina is one of 11 states with zero women in its congressional delegation.
Oprah will knock on doors for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Plagued by accusations of voter suppression, the Georgia governor’s race is incredibly close. If the race breaks her way, Abrams would be the first black female governor in the United States. (And seriously, imagine opening your front door to find Oprah on your welcome mat.)
A record-breaking 234 women are running in the general election for House seats, but they won’t all win. Of the 184 non-incumbent women who’ve won House nominations, only 12 are favored to win, a Washington Post analysis found. ;Another 56 are in competitive races, and 116 will likely to lose.
FYI: Check in with the women who’ve already lost their races.
Of those 234 women, 182 are Democrats. And overall, the outlook for Democrats looking to retake the House looks good. FiveThirtyEight, whose “classic” polling model rated 110 House districts as competitive, gave Democrats a 6 in 7 chance of sealing the 23 seats they need to win control. “Democrats are the clear favorites for the majority and appear poised to gain between 25 and 40 seats,” declared David Wasserman, of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, which found 73 House districts competitive.
Iowa Democratic candidate for secretary of state Deidre DeJear speaks during an interview with Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Tim Coffey in Clear Lake, Iowa, on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (IAP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
“Can I escape the fact that I’m black and a woman? No. Am I proud? Yes. And I think me being black and me being a woman adds value to why I think the vote is so important. And so that’s something that will never, ever escape me.”
— Democrat Deidre DeJear, who’s running to become Iowa’s secretary of state and its first African-American to be elected to be statewide office.
“Talking about voting rights doesn’t come easy because there is a lot of hurt and pain associated with that in the black community,” said DeJear, who’s featured in VICE News’ “She’s Running” web series. “Families lost their children, families lost their parents as a result of people trying to gain the right and exercise the right.”
Start-up-style liberal groups across the country are trying to ensure that the heralded “blue wave” also crashes into state legislatures, I reported Wednesday. Founded in the wake of Trump’s election, these groups use crowdfunding-like models to bolster candidates’ volunteering operations and fundraising efforts — especially in Republican-controlled states like Arizona.
Facebook has promised to increase its transparency around political ads by requiring them to run a “paid for by” disclosure. But William Turton found that the feature is easily abused, by successfully applying to buy fake ads on behalf of all 100 sitting U.S. senators, Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, and the Islamic State group.
Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric is setting a tone for races nationwide, with candidates spending more than $150 million on immigration-related ads. And many, many of the ads this year are racist, as Matt Laslo found.
Both sides of the abortion debate are pouring money into this election cycle, Sofia Resnick reported. While pro-abortion rights groups are trying to capitalize on the outrage over Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, anti-abortion groups want their candidates in office and introducing legislation that could challenge Roe v. Wade.
Cover image: This combination of file photos shows North Dakota Senate candidates, Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, left, during a campaign stop in Grand Forks, and her Republican challenger Kevin Cramer at a campaign stop in Fargo. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy, File)