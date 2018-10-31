Can Democratic women help take back the Senate?

More women than ever are running for political office. Sign up for our newsletter following them.



With less than a week before the Nov. 6 midterms, a seemingly endless, often tragic march of “October surprises” has thrown a wrench into Democrats’ plans to recapture the U.S. House. But at least four women aren’t letting last-minute national controversies and catastrophes deter their campaigns.

Since May, my colleagues, led by Emma Fidel and Dan Ming, have followed four first-time candidates as they’ve knocked on doors, dealt with attack ads, milked cows, and visited tattoo parlors, all in an effort to rewrite what it means to be a politician in the second “Year of the Woman.”

VICE News’ four-part “She’s Running” web series on those candidates debuted Monday, and the first three installments are already out. The fourth will drop after the election.

Each candidate would make history if she pulls through Tuesday.

Democrat Deidre DeJear would become the first African-American elected to statewide office in Iowa if she wins her race for secretary of state.

Republican Pearl Kim, a former special victims prosecutor and sexual assault survivor, would become the first Korean-American woman in Congress.

Democrat Anna Eskamani, a former Planned Parenthood employee, wants to become the first Iranian-American in the Florida state House.

At 21 years old, Republican Morgan Zegers would become the youngest member of the New York State Assembly ever.

Democrats’ future in the Senate is far from assured, even as they crow about their chances of taking back the House. They’d have to keep every seat they already have — and gain two more — to win a majority, which looks increasingly unlikely. Here’s what some of the latest polls show:

Forever and always: Renowned political activist Taylor Swift once again trumpeted her support for Bredesen on Instagram.

Dakota Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp might’ve pulled in an eye-popping $12.4 million-plus since she voted against now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh, but she’s fallen more than 12 points behind her Republican challenger, Rep. Kevin Cramer.

Sharing the wealth: Heitkamp sent almost $2.7 million to the North Dakota Democratic Party, which helps liberals running in state races.