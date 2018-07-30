Can Northern Ireland End Its Stasis On Abortion Laws?

Remember in the spring when Ireland voted to legalise abortion?

People in Northern Ireland do. They remember how everyone looked to Northern Ireland – with its exceptionally harsh abortion laws – and wondered if they would take a similar step. Northern Irish women took to the streets demanding their rights with banners reading, “The North is next.” With the Conservative government being propped up by the anti-abortion Democratic Unionist Party, it felt like the pressure might even topple Theresa May’s government.

Then the news cycle moved on, as ever. But today we’re going back there and asking, “What happened with that?”

Goretti Horgan is Policy Director at ARK, a social policy hub started by researchers at Queen’s University Belfast Ulster University. She’s an activist and she gave The British Dream podcast the lowdown on the fight for women’s rights in Northern Ireland.

