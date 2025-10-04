You Can Finally Buy the DJI Mavic 4 Pro Drone in the US

Ticked off that you haven’t been able to buy the DJI Mavic 4 Pro, which launched in May 2025, just because DJI is going through a weird, will-they-or-won’t-they break-up with the United States?

Well, DJI is no closer to ending its drama over a possible ban on its drones operating in the US, but something must’ve changed their calculations. American buyers no longer have to sit and watch the rest of the world use DJI’s best drone.

You can now order it at several retailers. Here’s where to find it.

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro Drone Is Finally Available in the US

If you’d wanted a Mavic 4 Pro a few months ago, you’d have had to leave the US. It’s a strange thing when such a mundane thing as a civilian drone is treated with the same gravity as illegal fireworks, but DJI’s been in a death struggle with Congress since December 2024, when concerns over DJI’s ties to the Chinese government have placed it into a legal purgatory that may or may not see its drones banned from American skies.

Congress gave DJI a one-year reprieve, and so we’re fast approaching the one-year deadline. I’m honestly surprised that after having spent the first half-year of its time on the market unavailable in the US, DJI would make it available just two months before the deadline on DJI’s fate is known.

Then again, who knows what the story is behind the scenes? Search for the Mavic 4 Pro on DJI’s own (US) website, and it’ll turn up nothing. You can’t buy it directly from DJI in the same way as you can buy other drones from DJI’s online store.

If you want a Mavic 4 Pro, you have to buy it from third-party retailers, including B&H Photo Video, Adorama, and Amazon. With future stock—and even the future of DJI’s drone business in the US market itself—unknown, I’d hop on the buy button sooner rather than later.