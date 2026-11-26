If ten years ago someone said there would be a drug that could help you lose weight, shed your cravings, curb your addictions, and maybe even boost your sperm quality to become the truest spermmaxxing hack there could be, you would’ve been called insane—and yet, GLP-1s like Ozempic might just be doing all of that, as researchers who published their findings in the journal Biomedicines suggest GLP-1 drugs could improve your sperm quality,

As detailed by ScienceAlert, originally built for type 2 diabetes but now much more famous for making your appetite optional, drugs like semaglutide (aka Ozempic) and liraglutide (Victoza) were tracked across 108 men with obesity and/or type II diabetes for a full year. By the end of the year, sperm concentrations had risen significantly.

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Normally shaped sperm ticked up just over three percent to about 4.5 percent, and forward swimming sperm jumped from 23 percent to 38 percent. Average testosterone also climbed to about 30 percent while estradiol dipped

Ozempic-Like Drugs Have Been Linked to Better Sperm and Higher Testosterone

Before you start scrambling to take the weekly shot that revitalizes your swimmers, the researchers admit the mechanics of how all of this works are a bit of a mystery. They aren’t sure, for instance, whether the hormone shifts come from shedding visceral fat or whether the drugs act directly on the testes, where human sperm carry functional GLP-1 receptors and, in mouse studies, have been shown to lower inflammation and oxidative stress.

Lots of potential reasons, no clear-cut explanation. But there is, of course, a catch: the Biomedicine study had no control group and didn’t track actual conception rates, so there’s no way to tell exactly how effective these new and improved GLP-1-influenced sperm may have been.

The researchers warn this doesn’t make GLP-1s a first-line defense against low sperm count, so don’t throw out your regular medical advice just because the internet found a funny new side effect. Science still needs to go through its normal processes, meaning that larger, blinded, placebo-controlled trials are still needed to prove whether these lab numbers translate into real-world baby-making power.