Can Restaurants Save London? Join MUNCHIES for a Panel Discussion

London has one of the most exciting food scenes in the world. Where else can you find vegan cheesemongers and smoked eel sandwiches, or eat homestyle saag paneer in a pub?

The capital’s appetite may be boundless, but it’s no secret that running a restaurant here is fraught with challenges. From rent increases and Brexit staffing shortages to the tricky subjects of gentrification and environmental responsibility, restaurant owners must contend with a huge array of financial and social considerations.



With these issues in mind, what does the relationship look like between London’s restaurants and the neighbourhoods they serve? How can chefs, restaurant owners, and locals join forces to keep our city vibrant and inclusive?

MUNCHIES explores these questions at a panel talk on restaurants and community with the Young British Foodie Awards, taking place on April 15 at The Hoxton, Shoreditch.

Hosted by MUNCHIES UK Editor Phoebe Hurst, the roundtable features a panel of restaurant experts, including Natalia Ribbe of hospitality women collective Ladies of Restaurants and Khamisi McKenzie and Daniel Opoku-Baah, the founders of Peckham restaurant Drums & Flats. Danny McCubbin, culture manager at Jamie Oliver HQ and Doug McMaster from zero-waste restaurant Silo will also join the discussion, as well as other panelists confirmed closer to the date.

London restaurant closures were up by 20 percent in 2017 and the possibility of a hard Brexit threatens to limit our exposure to global food and influences. Now is the time to strengthen our communities through food—join us on the night as we debate how to do this.