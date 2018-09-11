Can Someone Lend Me $6,000 for This Beautiful Canadian Limo?

If you are a dumbass hoser, this picture should make you happy. I should know, for I am a dumbass hoser, and I felt a wave of joy wash over me when a co-worker pointed out that this beautiful creation was for sale in Vancouver.

What you’re seeing there is a ‘89 Cadillac limo straight out of the Trailer Park Boys merged with a Snowcat and it makes my heart sing.

Videos by VICE

For those of you who don’t know a Snowcat is a vehicle made specifically for hauling itself across snow. One of the major uses of the vehicle is to groom trails at a ski-hill. So, realistically, if you want to take your prom date skiing in the BC mountains, this is the only way to go.

The seller, who only goes by Robert and didn’t pick up when I called him to make an offer with money that I don’t have, writes in a Craigslist post that it was last used two years ago.

Our dear Robert is asking $6K for this thing.

That may sound like a lot of money, but I want you to think about the possibilities this thing would bring you because they are endless. ENDLESS!!!!

Imagine where this goddamn thing could take you and your friends piled in the back with some “road pops” on your way to go jump a ‘87 Yamaha Enticer. Jesus, could you imagine the perfect world where that would be your daily driver? The hills you could climb with it!?!?! The (albeit slow but sick) donuts you could pull in that thing! Hitting some dang jumps!!! Pulling your friends on their GT Snow Racers!! Listening to the entire Corb Lund discography!!!

Since the ad is still up I presume it’s still for sale—I’ll be posting my Patreon shortly. Gold level donors will get a free Lucky Lager for their first rip up the mountain.

Sign up for the VICE Canada Newsletter to get the best of VICE Canada delivered to your inbox.

Follow Mack Lamoureux on Twitter.