Can This Once Niche Music Streaming Platform Get Big Enough to Topple Spotify’s Empire?

For dedicated audiophiles who still like streaming, Qobuz is most likely a household name already. The niche music streaming platform, launched in 2008, was favored for its hi-fi audio, independent ownership, and distinctly human curation. It became a go-to platform for the most discerning of listeners.

But with Spotify’s hold on the streaming market continually waning, Qobuz is stepping up to the plate. The most high-profile Spotify exodus occurred in 2025, with artists and listeners alike leaving the platform. Boycotts were also organized in protest of its former CEO’s unfavorable investments in military drone technology, the proliferation of AI-generated music, and poor artist payouts, among other concerns.

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In response to the 2025 exodus, Qobuz saw a huge increase in traffic. SimilarWeb data revealed it was the second-fastest-growing music app that year, with growth in the triple digits. As of May 26, 2026, the platform surpassed 1.2 million monthly active users. Impressive for a platform that built its presence mainly in niche communities.

Qobuz and Similar Platforms Are Growing as Listeners Continue To Ditch Spotify

Whenever Spotify’s streaming empire seems on the verge of being overthrown, the platform rolls out another conveniently timed feature. In May, it was the “Party of Your Year(s)” graphic to celebrate 20 years of Spotify. It was described as Wrapped for your entire listening history. But really, it felt like a gimmick to remind those who haven’t made the jump yet how cool and fun Spotify can be. Before that, it was a speaker shaped like an urn in partnership with Liquid Death.

Using Spotify in 2026 feels uncomfortably similar to being in an abusive relationship. Luckily, formerly niche platforms like Qobuz are gaining widespread popularity. Can the growth of Qobuz, Tidal, Pandora, and even Bandcamp be enough to topple Spotify from its ill-gotten throne?

Qobuz has the added benefit of its audiophile roots, and the focus on quality audio extends beyond streaming. Its hi-fi, lossless download store has attracted high-profile celebrities and everyday fans alike. Streaming is not owning, and who doesn’t want to own their music again?

What has drawn even more attention is the company’s artist payouts. Qobuz published their per-stream payouts in 2025, an unheard-of practice in this particular market. But the data showed Qobuz paid rights owners $19 per 1,000 streams. Per a report from Digital Music News, a spokesperson verified that it’s “four times higher than the nearest competitor.” Allegedly, that’s six times higher than Spotify’s per-stream payout.