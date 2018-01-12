Onion Dip Deserves More Respect

Overrated: truffle oil. Accurately rated: tuna melts. Seriously underrated: onion dip.

Is there anything more perfect as a companion to a long night of Netflixing? Throw us in front of a bowl of this stuff with a bag of Ruffles and we’re the hungriest and most helpless of binge-eaters our couch has ever seen.

Should you choose to go deep on this party favorite, it pays to make your own instead of adhering to the old powdered-onion-soup-and-sour-cream version (though we would never turn our nose up at that old chestnut, to be clear). This recipe starts with real, actual onion as well as onion flakes and onion powder. Hell, caramelized onions add a touch of sweetness and Worcestershire sauce add a serious pop of umami in this twist on a classic favorite.

Let’s give onion dip the respect it deserves.