Can Weed Make You Hungover?

Plenty of THC drinks advertise themselves as an alcohol alternative that gives you “fun without the hangover.” Is that 100% true? Are weed hangovers a thing?

Sadly, they are. They’re not nearly as nasty as alcohol hangovers. And they’re easy to avoid. I’ll explain weed hangovers and share a painful personal anecdote!

Can You Wake Up Still High?

Contrary to popular belief, sleeping will not automatically cancel your high. If you get overly baked, taking a nap can help, but it doesn’t magically force all the THC out of your system. If you consume THC just before bed, there’s a chance you’ll wake up still a little stoned.

Odds are, you won’t be wildly stoned, but you might still feel hazy or groggy. If you have to go to work and do other adult things, it’s a mild inconvenience. However, you don’t have to worry about waking up feeling sky-high and unable to function, unless you consume an exorbitant amount of THC.

What Is a “Stoneover”?

Waking up still high and getting a “stoneover” aren’t quite the same. A stoneover is when you’re not high at all anymore, but you get so stoney-baloney the night before that you’re not feeling like a superstar. The most common side effects are being sleepy and experiencing brain fog. Basically, you’re not on your A-game and would like to sleep in longer.

Sometimes, people report headaches and nausea. These stoneover symptoms typically only affect newbies who bit off (or smoked or drank) more than they could chew. They went overboard and left their body dehydrated and their brain tired.

Newbies Aren’t the Only Ones

Even veteran stoners can get hit with a stoneover. I’ve been a loyal user for years and have a higher tolerance than most. Just yesterday, I had the worst stoneover I’ve ever experienced, thanks to one tiny, innocent-looking gummy. The culprit in question was Yumz Labs Drip Drops Gummies. Each gummy contained: 100mg THCa, 100mg Delta-8 THC, 50mg Delta-8 THC live resin, 10mg Delta-9 THC, and 30mg THCP.

All that Delta-8 and Delta-9 promises a decent high, which I was fully prepared for. What I wasn’t prepared for was the suckerpunch that came from the 30mg THCP. After being obliterated for a few hours, I passed out on my couch and eventually made it to my bed. When I woke up (an hour late) the next morning, I felt ill. The brain and body fatigue were undeniable.

And that exhausting stoneover is what inspired this article. The weed hangover can be real, friends.

Preventing and Remedying the Stoneover

Don’t fret, because preventing a stoneover or getting rid of one is no big deal. Preventing one involves basic self-care, like hydrating, eating well, avoiding use right before bed, and limiting THC consumption.

That last tip is the real key. If you don’t want the stoneover, don’t go crazy. Either pace yourself and know when to stop, or stick with low-THC products that get you high very slowly.

If you have a whoopsy and wind up with a weed hangover, remedying it is also straightforward. Hydrate, eat a big breakfast, avoid alcohol and caffeine, take a steamy shower, or work out. Some say taking CBD or having ginger tea can help.

Still Better Than Alcohol

For those of you just stepping into the world of cannabis, don’t let the “weed hangover” idea scare you away. Compared to alcohol hangovers, these next-day symptoms are nothing. A pounding headache and head-in-the-toilet nausea are rarely part of the deal when it comes to cannabis.

Most cannabis users will tell you they feel totally fine the next morning, including me. Everyone has their limits, and staying within yours is the best way to wake up feeling refreshed, not regretful.

