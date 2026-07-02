Can You Count All the Mosh Pits in This Limp Bizkit Concert Viral Video?

A new viral video of a Limp Bizkit concert is going viral, and I dare you to see if you can count all the mosh pits.

In the clip from Limp Bizkit’s July 1, 2026, concert in Madrid, Spain, the crowd is shown to be dense and bustling. You can see it below, but suffice it to say, they are crammed in there together. If you look closely, you can see a bunch of mosh pit pockets. I count somewhere between 10 and 12, depending on how you choose to differentiate.

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El bolazo de Limp Bizkit esta noche en Madrid hay que empezarlo por el final, con el Movistar Arena encendido y convertido en la tierra de los mil pogos. Fred Durst y los suyos combaten el calor generando una ola mayor de energía que lleva a 15.000 personas hasta la combustión pic.twitter.com/YNPbMKx6Ey — Mercadeo Pop (@mercadeopop) July 1, 2026

In other Limp Bizkit news, the band seemingly has some on the way. Just maybe not the right way. Speaking to Gear4Music, the band’s lead guitarist, Wes Borland, explained that they have been writing and are preparing to record in the near future.

“We’re planning on going in [to the studio],” he said, according to Metal Injection. “I think we have some time in August that we’re planning on going in and writing. We’ve had writing sessions, and there are parts [that we may end up using in some of the new songs].”

“Fred [Durst] and I were just listening to some riffs and some other sessions that we had from a writing session last year,” Borland continued, “and we were, like, ‘Oh, I forgot about that. I forgot about that.’ And so we’ve got some ammo to go in.”

Limp Bizkit has spent most of June and the beginning of July 2026 touring Europe

Borland went on to dish on the band’s past efforts and how they approached songwriting in previous records. “Usually, in the past, when we’ve made a record, I go do lots of riff writing and then bring it in, and then we start building songs off of that.”

He continued, “Or Fred will work on song ideas at home, and then we’ll build off of that. And then sometimes we just start improvising. Or he’ll go, ‘Write the best thing you’ve ever written right now, on the spot.’”

Finally, Borland added, “But some of that stuff happens. I mean, I think ‘Break Stuff’ happened that way.”