For the Love of God, You’re Not Supposed to Eat Babybel Wax

If I had never eaten a Babybel cheese before, I like to think that I would be a little skeptical at first. The snack itself is pretty tasty, but just like candles and crayons don’t make me think “yes, delicious,” a lump of wax is fairly unappetizing. If it were truly my first time facing a red round of Babybel, and someone else was providing, I might ask them to share, so I could see how the thing is eaten. Or, I might even inspect it long enough to notice the handy pull-tab. If I was really stumped, I could always turn to Google, where I would be met with video demonstrations and the helpful algorithmic assumption that I might be wondering whether it was okay to just bite into it, wax and all:



I might not have really believed that anyone actually wondered this except that, judging by a picture recently uploaded to Imgur, then picked up by radio station 98.7 KLUV, someone literally did just bite the wax. The picture shows about a third of the Babybel bitten off, with teeth marks through both the wax and the cheese.

So in case it wasn’t abundantly clear based on, uh, logic, and you’ve ended up here by searching “how to eat Babybel cheese,” let me take this moment to say: You’re not supposed to eat the wax on the Babybel cheese.

The wax, while “food safe,” is not actually… food. It’s there to protect the cheese inside. Eating the wax won’t hurt you, according to Babybel, but it is also not going to taste good, according to me, and to the Imgur user who uploaded the photo. Alongside the photo, the user DefinitelyNotThreeBadgersInAnOvercoat wrote, “I’ve just tried my first Babybel and I’m really not impressed. It tasted like a big red candle.” I’m not sure what they expected soft, red wax to taste like, but I’m sorry that their cheese experience sucked.

There is, of course, the chance that this person did it as a stunt, but I want to believe—especially because people have been asking about eating the Babybel wax on the internet for years. Judging by other posts on Imgur and Reddit, plenty of people have done it by accident. A handful of people also do it on purpose because anything for the views, I guess? Like this guy, who took on the gnarly task—that I’m sure nobody asked for—of eating six Babybels in a row, with the wax on.

Given that teens were basically just eating Tide Pods, nothing should surprise us anymore, but you should definitely take the wax off. It makes the cheese taste better, and now you have some wax to play with while you snack.