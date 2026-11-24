In Grand Theft Auto VI Chapter 4, Jason gets a chance to confront Mattia after what happened in Tourist Trap. Giorgio hands Jason a gun and leaves the decision up to you. Can you actually kill Mattia in GTA 6, and what happens if you point the gun at Giorgio instead?

Can You Kill Mattia in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

If you’re wondering whether you can get revenge on Mattia in Grand Theft Auto VI, the choice comes at the end of Chapter 4.

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Story spoilers for Chapters 4 and 5 below.

No, you can’t kill Mattia in GTA 6. During Starting From Zero, Giorgio Gallo hands Jason an unloaded gun. If you pull the trigger, you’ll hear it click and see the Ruthless banner appear, but Mattia walks away unharmed. Giorgio set up the whole scene to see what Jason would do.

The confrontation takes place at the end of GTA 6 Chapter 4 on Giorgio’s penthouse. Giorgio makes Mattia apologize to Jason and Lucia for betraying them during Tourist Trap, then gives Jason the chance to decide what to do about it. The game gives you a timed prompt, so you can also let the moment pass without pulling the trigger.

Should You Shoot Mattia or Giorgio in GTA 6?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Mattia survives all three choices, and the mission continues with Giorgio showing Jason and Lucia around the penthouse. That said, for those curious here’s what happens with each option:

Choice What Happens Try to shoot Mattia The empty gun clicks and the Ruthless banner appears. Let the timer run out Jason holds his fire and the scene moves on. Try to shoot Giorgio The gun clicks and Giorgio laughs it off.

Does Shooting Mattia Affect Chapter 5?

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Mattia still appears in Chapter 5 during the VC Baby quest regardless of which choice you make. That mission gives you a separate choice when he asks Jason and Lucia to help him get to the hospital after Kat goes into labor.

Whether you help him determines if you play the rest of that mission and changes a scene during the credits. If you’re deciding how to handle Mattia, that’s the choice that affects what you see later.