With Grand Theft Auto VI launching on November 19, you might be wondering if it’s finally time to upgrade your console. So, can you play GTA 6 on Xbox One? Here’s what Microsoft has revealed for players who are still on last-gen hardware.

can i play gta 6 on xbox one?

Screenshot: Xbox, Rockstar Games

Yes, you can play GTA 6 on Xbox One using Xbox Cloud Gaming. According to Xbox Wire, cloud streaming goes live at 10 PM PT on November 18 / 1 AM ET on November 19. That start time also applies if you’re streaming the game on Xbox Series X|S.

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On Xbox One, you’ll stream the game over an internet connection, so there’s nothing to preload. Although it’s important to point out that Xbox also confirmed that the cloud version uses Xbox Series S graphics settings.

If you’re weighing which platform to play the game one, we’ve broken down what each current-gen console offers in our guide to the best console for GTA 6.

How to Play GTA 6 on Xbox One

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Xbox

You’ll need to buy GTA 6 separately, but you can stream it without a Game Pass subscription in supported markets. Xbox says you can buy cloud playtime through the Xbox Store. If you already subscribe, Game Pass Essential includes five cloud gaming hours per month, Premium includes 10, and Ultimate includes 15.

Once cloud streaming goes live, here’s how to play GTA 6 on Xbox One:

Sign in to your Xbox One with the account you used to buy GTA 6 digitally. Open My games & apps. Go to Full library > Owned Games. Select Grand Theft Auto VI. Choose Play with Cloud Gaming.

You can also open the game’s Xbox Store page and start streaming from there once the cloud option is available. The good news, if you’re still playing on Xbox One, you’ll be able to join in on launch day, too. GTA 6 officially releases in just six days on November 19, 2026.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Xbox Downgrade Explained

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Xbox says Grand Theft Auto VI uses Xbox Series S graphics settings when streamed through Xbox Cloud Gaming. That applies whether you’re streaming on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, so even on a Series X, the cloud version uses the Series S settings.

If you’re comparing it to playing directly on Xbox Series X or PS5 Pro, the cloud version uses the graphics settings of a less powerful console. Xbox hasn’t detailed what that means for resolution, draw distance, or other visual settings, so we’ll have to wait to see how noticeable the differences are.