Can You Really Be Friends With an Ex? We Asked a Dating Expert.

Can you be friends with an ex?

This decades-long controversy has earned conflicting opinions and valid perspectives from both ends of the argument.

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So what’s the verdict? According to dating experts, it depends—on a variety of factors.

Here’s how you can tell your partner’s friendship with their ex is a red flag or just a harmless, platonic connection.

Signs Your Partner Isn’t Over Their Ex

If your partner is still friends with their ex, you might wonder whether they’re truly over that connection—or whether they still see them as more than a friend. In this case, it’s important to have an open and honest conversation with your significant other about the dynamics in their friendship.

“Ask for the reason behind the communication and how long it has been since the relationship ended,” says Angelika Koch, dating expert at Taimi. “If someone just broke up with their ex and now they are friends, without having any ties to them, that’s problematic. If they broke up with this person a decade ago and decided to become friends years later, that’s a bit of a yellow flag, but I wouldn’t worry too much because so much time has passed.”

Additionally, while anxiety or insecurity might sometimes cloud our judgement, our intuitions can usually pick up on the energy between exes.

“If someone is genuinely over their ex, you will notice their energy seems disconnected from this person,” says Koch. “They don’t light up or become uncomfortable when talking about the ex, and they don’t bring the ex up consistently. If this person becomes defensive when you ask about their ex, that is normally a bad sign that they still have some attachment to that person.”

Additionally, pay close attention—without becoming obsessive, of course—to their behaviors regarding their ex. For example, do they talk every day? Is there flirty banter every time they hang out?

“If you notice your current partner and ex are texting constantly, they place more focus and attention [on] their ex than you, or if their ex reaches out late at night, then the friendship could be crossing a line,” says Koch. “It’s important to ask yourself: if this were happening to your best friend, would you find it inappropriate? If the answer is yes, that tells you it’s crossing the line.”

Boundaries to Set With Ex-Partners-Turned-Friends

If your partner chooses to remain friends with their ex post-breakup, you’ll want to set some strict boundaries to protect yourself and your relationship.

“When dating someone whose ex is still part of a friend group, it is reasonable to ask that they avoid situations where they would be alone with their ex and ask for them to be transparent when they are hanging out in a group that involves their ex,” says Koch. “The line becomes controlling when you insist that your partner must abandon their friend group for you because their ex is still in it. Friendships are important support systems, and you should never expect your partner to leave their community for you.”

Of course, if you notice your partner or their ex is disrespecting you and your relationship, that’s another story. In this case, it’s crucial to communicate your discomfort. And if the dynamic still doesn’t change, you might consider walking away for your own sake. You shouldn’t have to teach your partner how to respect you, nor should you tell you who they can and cannot be friends with.

“If you feel uncomfortable or insecure about your partner’s relationship with their ex, it’s important to evaluate if perhaps this person is crossing boundaries or disrespecting the bounds of the relationship,” Koch explains. “If you notice your partner is extra friendly to their ex, flirting with them, or checking them out, this would be grounds to talk to your partner about how you’re being impacted.”

Because you are only human, after all, there might also come a time when you feel anxious or insecure about the friendship even if there’s no disrespect involved.

“On your end, if they are being respectful, it’s important to work through your insecurity and ask yourself: what do you need to feel safer in this relationship, without expecting them to abandon their friendship?” Koch says.

What Does a Healthy Friendship With an Ex Even Look Like?

You might be wondering: can a healthy friendship actually exist between exes? Honestly, it depends on who you ask, but I believe it can—so long as there are boundaries in place, as noted above.

“When clients share a friend group or community with an ex, I normally encourage them to see their friends or community at separate times and create boundaries around that,” Koch explains. “This can look like inviting people from that group out for dinner or hosting them at their place. Doing this allows them to have their own social circle within that circle, free from their ex.”

Additionally, if someone is still friends with their ex while actively in a new relationship, they should avoid using their ex as a confidant, sounding board, or main source of emotional support. That’s what your partner is for.

“Healthy contact with an ex involves amicable communication about things that are necessary, like joint assets, children, or family members who might be ill, but they keep things from becoming too personal,” says Koch. “There are boundaries set in place, like no opening up about personal feelings and experiences.”

Keep in mind that everyone has different boundaries and preferences in relationships. While some people might not be okay with any form of communication between exes, others might embrace the connection as a green flag that their partner can maintain a healthy friendship post-breakup. In fact, I’ve even become friendly with some of my boyfriend’s ex-girlfriends—but that wouldn’t have happened if I’d felt disrespected in any way.