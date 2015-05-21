Tyga and Vince Staples Make Cameos in the Latest Trailer for ‘Dope’ Starring A$AP Rocky

When it was announced that A$AP Rocky would be starring in a new movie, I was skeptical. Sure the guy makes good music, but unless an artist becomes a rapper after already being an actor, their charisma often doesn’t translate onto the silver screen. This leads to one-dimensional casting options, as explained by T.I. in his moment on Entourage: “gangster, drug dealer, rapper. I may as well be playing myself!” But the latest trailer for Dope has me feeling optimistic. Sure, Rocky might be playing two out of three of the archetypes T.I. put forward as stereotypical, but it looks like he’s a central part of the action instead of being pushed to the sidelines like Ludacris in a romantic comedy.

The movie looks kind of like Superbad, and based on the clothing and haircuts it’s either set in the late 80s or in present day. Seeing as how they mention Molly, it’s safe to assume the latter. And speaking of Molly, how great is it that Tyga is finally getting some recognition for his acting chops? It’s nice to see that his years of acting like a credible rapper have finally put him on the radar of big time Hollywood executives.

The movie also features Vince Staples and Zoe Kravitz, and will release on June 19th.