Can You Survive on Instant Noodles Every Day? Here’s What the Science Says.

It starts innocently enough. One late-night dinner turns into two. Then suddenly, you’re counting time in ramen packets and wondering if your body can survive on MSG and nostalgia. Technically, yes. But the long-term relationship? Complicated.

Instant noodles are easy to love. They’re fast, cheap, and make you feel something close to comfort. Especially if you grew up eating them, or moved to a place where a packet of Indomie tastes more like home than anything else on the shelf. It’s not just food—it’s memory in a bowl.

But nostalgia doesn’t lower your blood pressure. And most instant noodles come packed with enough sodium to make a cardiologist wince. Some brands serve up more than half your daily recommended salt in one go. Add the fact that they’re usually low in fiber, protein, and vitamins, and you’ve basically got a warm, salty ghost of a meal.

Still, plenty of people eat them regularly and feel fine. That’s where the research gets interesting. A South Korean study found that people who ate instant noodles multiple times a week were more likely to develop metabolic syndrome—a combination of conditions that raises your risk for heart disease and diabetes. Women were especially affected, possibly because of hormonal differences or plastic chemicals leaching into the soup. Either way, not ideal.

But the noodles aren’t evil. They’re just not designed to be your main source of nutrition. If you treat them like a shortcut, a late-night comfort, or a once-in-a-while budget win, they’re totally fine. But when they become your entire meal plan, you might be eating yourself into a health problem.

The good news is that most of the damage comes from making them your whole meal. If you actually cook a little, throw in a vegetable or two, maybe an egg or some leftovers, you’re working with a better situation. But if the plan is to keep living off plain packets for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, don’t be surprised if your body starts feeling sluggish.

No judgment if it’s your fifth noodle packet this week. Just don’t confuse easy food with actual nourishing fuel.