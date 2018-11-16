Canada bans delivery of hate speech newsletter through postal service

The Canadian government has ordered the federal postal service, Canada Post, to stop delivery of a contentious publication that has been slammed for anti-Semitic, misogynistic, homophobic, and other hateful content.



The Toronto newsletter, Your Ward News, was subjected to an interim prohibitory order by the minister responsible for the federal postal service in 2016 that banned its delivery to around 300,000 residences. The quarterly publication has been around since 2007 and has featured images that exalt Hitler, makes light of the Holocaust, and is peppered with racist, homophobic, and sexist remarks. The publication markets itself as “the world’s largest anti-Marxist publication.”

Videos by VICE

That decision to ban delivery was solidified through a decision from the minister that oversees Canada’s post office, Carla Qualtrough, who cited the principles of inclusion and diversity, according to a report on Thursday from The Canadian Press.

“After having carefully considered the recommendations of the independent board of review, I have decided to issue a final prohibitory order that will prevent the delivery of the publication Your Ward News, or any substantially similar material developed by its authors, through Canada Post’s unaddressed bulk mail,” Qualtrough, said in a statement.

Qualtrough’s decision was priased by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

“Your Ward News promotes disgusting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, misogyny, homophobia, and racism. Our taxpayer-funded mail service should not be used to distribute such hateful content to hundreds of thousands of households,” the group wrote in a statement to CP on Thursday.

“It is shocking that such vile messages are being peddled here in Canada in 2018. Just think about a Holocaust Survivor picking up their mail only to find neo-Nazi propaganda on their doorstep. This is totally unacceptable.”

In 2017, the publication’s editor-and-chief, James Sears, and publisher, LeRoy St. Germaine, were charged with promoting hatred targeting Jews and women. It was the first time such a charge was laid in the province of Ontario, according to the province’s attorney general. The pair have denied the accusations and their matter will be heard this month.

Sears has made a number of unsuccessful runs for political office over the years, and has previously presented himself as pick-up artist called “Dmitri The Lover.” He was also stripped of his medical licence after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting patients.

He often defends his publication as mere satire.

Sears is also facing a charge of uttering threats in a piece he published about Warren and Lisa Kinsella, Toronto-based consultants who have advocated against the newsletter, calling it a “neo-Nazi rag.” The couple brought forward that charge through private prosecution. A decision in that matter is expected in December.

“We are delighted and grateful that minister Qualtrough has taken concrete steps to prevent this hateful filth from being delivered to homes in the greater Toronto area and beyond,” Lisa Kinsella told CP.

Cover image of James Sears, via his personal website.