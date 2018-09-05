Canada Extracts Justin Bieber Amid NAFTA Crisis

Canada-US relations have been tense lately, but we have some good news: Our sweet Canadian pop star prince is reportedly moving back to his home country.



Justin Bieber is relocating to Ontario, according to US Weekly.

Videos by VICE

“He wants to make his full-time home in Canada,” a source told the publication. “He needs to get out of the LA, NYC scene.”

Bieber’s fiancée, 21-year-old model Hailey Baldwin, reportedly will be moving with him.

US Weekly claimed that Biebs being bothered by the effects of constant attention and fame in the US is related to his move, which its source explained as “overwhelming for him.”

“He’s trying to climatize what a normal life should look like,” they said.

In August, TMZ reported that Bieber had bought an impressive custom-built mansion on 101-acre property near Cambridge, Ontario. Cambridge is a city located in the southern part of Canada’s most populous province, about 90 minutes from Toronto, and has a population of about 130,000.

The 9,000-square-foot mansion reportedly features an equestrian facility, a theatre, and is on a private lake. It cost $5 million, according to TMZ. Totally “normal life” material.

Bieber, who is 24 years old, is originally from Stratford, Ontario, which is about an hour’s drive from Cambridge. If Bieber is in fact moving to this grand estate, it may indicate he wants to be close to home.

Well, NAFTA may be screwed, but at least we’re getting our Bieber back.

Sign up for the VICE Canada Newsletter to get the best of VICE Canada delivered to your inbox.