Canada Is Coming Together to Mourn Leonard Cohen

After Thursday night’s crushing news of Leonard Cohen’s death at 82, many in his home country are celebrating his life, words, and music. According to CTV, a vigil was held at Cohen’s Montreal home the night his death was announced. Fans sang his songs and lit candles. You can find video of that here and see tweets documenting the event below.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared an official statement on Cohen’s passing, calling him “as relevant today as he was in the 1960s.” Read that here.

