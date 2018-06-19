Canada Just Officially Passed Its Law to Legalize Weed

Canada’s Senate passed the federal government’s legal weed bill on Tuesday night, the last legislative hurdle in the country’s years-long process to legalize recreational cannabis. The new law — which still requires Royal Assent — will allow adults to buy and consume small amounts of cannabis, however edibles won’t be legalized until sometime after next year.

Since the government is giving the 13 provinces and territories a grace period to get their retail systems in order, it will still be another few months until legal sales actually start. It’s a massive undertaking that’s never been attempted in any country.

Here’s a breakdown of how each jurisdiction plans to regulate legal weed once sales begin later this year:

Newfoundland and Labrador

Adults over the age of 19 in the province of around 530,000 people will be allowed to buy their recreational cannabis from stores run by private retailers. However, there’s a complete ban on any public consumption. There will be 24 cannabis shops, many of which will be attached to grocery stores that contain liquor stores. The provincial government will control online sales. Four of those shops will be run by Tweed, a subsidiary of cannabis giant Canopy Growth. Canopy has been tapped as the province’s main weed dealer, and the company announced a $55-million production facility in the capital of St. John’s that will grow 12,000 kilograms of weed a year. Residents will also be allowed to grow up to four weed plants at home.

