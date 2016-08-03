Canada Score Fastest Goal in Women’s Olympic Soccer History

It took the Canadian women just 19 seconds to score against Australia in their opening match of Olympic play this afternoon and I know what you’re thinking: Whoa, that is fast. Like, incredibly fast—88 miles per hour in a DeLorean fast—considering the Opening Ceremonies haven’t even happened yet. As you might expect, it was the fastest goal in women’s Olympic soccer history.

A botched exchange between Australian defender Laura Alleway and midfielder Alanna Kennedy gave captain Christine Sinclair a chance to jump in front of the ball and set up Janine Beckie for the score.



Videos by VICE

Not quite as fast—but still pretty speedy—was Canadian defender Shelina Zadorsky’s exit from the game. It’s a good thing Canada jumped out to such an early lead because they will be playing some 67 minutes of regulation with 10 women after Zadorsky was shown a red card after taking down Michelle Heyman on an obvious goal scoring chance. Australia were awarded a free kick but missed and the score remains 1-0 in the waning minutes of the first half.

[NBCSN]