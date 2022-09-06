One Suspect Found Dead After 10 Killed in Mass Stabbing

One of the suspects wanted over a mass stabbing attack that left 10 people dead in a rural indigenous community in Saskatchewan, Canada, has been found dead.

Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead Monday in the James Smith Cree Nation, one of the locations where several stabbings took place in what has been branded one of the deadliest acts of violence the country has ever seen.

Yesterday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “shocked and devastated” by the killings.

Damien Sanderson was found outside a house with “visible injuries” that police said did not appear self-inflicted. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office in Saskatchewan.

His brother Myles Sanderson, 30, remains at large and has been charged with multiple counts of first degree murder despite not being in custody.

The police say it is possible he has sustained injuries and warned the public that he might seek medical assistance.

Myles Sanderson was known to the police and is described as having an “extensive and lengthy criminal record.”

19 people have now been reported injured across 13 different crime scenes in addition to the 10 who were killed.