‘CanadaCreep’ Guy Pleads Guilty to Voyeurism, Possession of Child Porn

The owner of a popular Twitter account that shared non-consensual sexualized images of women in public has pleaded guilty to voyeurism, distribution of voyeurism, and possession of child pornography.



An Alberta provincial court judge sentenced Jeffery Williamson of Calgary to two years in prison in the case. (Yes, apparently that is how his first name is spelled, despite earlier reports)

Williamson, 44, owned and operated the now-defunct account @CanadaCreep, which existed for about a year and posted hundreds of creepy, sometimes up-skirt photos and videos. Williamson was arrested in June 2017 after Calgary community page @CrackMacs helped out him, people recognized him, and a police investigation ensued.

CrackMacs posted screenshots from CanadaCreep videos on its Twitter that revealed Williamson.

At the time it was suspended, CanadaCreep had about 17,000 followers.

Images and video clips of women Williamson posted from behind, upskirt, or those that focused on the breast area beared captions such as: “Look at those puppies bounce” and “This one took my breath away.”

At least one CanadaCreep post included an underage girl in cosplay at a local comic convention.

After Williamson was arrested for voyeurism in connection with upskirt images and videos on the CanadaCreep account, investigators also found child pornography on his electronic devices.

Williamson apologized to his victims in court before sentencing, CBC News reports.

“I would like to take this time to offer my sincerest remorse and deepest apology to those affected by my actions,” Williamson said. “I am seeking help and I wish to continue to get better day by day.”

According to Williamson’s defence lawyer, he’s been seeking therapy. After his two-year sentence in prison ends, he’ll be put on probation for two years.

