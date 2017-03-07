Canada’s Beer Guzzling Arm Wrestler: Street Legends

Street Legends is a three-part series that looks at athletes who dominate their niche sport while giving us a look at the duality of their lives. While they are hyped in the streets as “legends,” they still go through the mundane tasks of everyday life. We see the trials and tribulations of our athletes as they try to take their careers to the next level, push their niche stardom as far as possible or just use their sport as an escape from the ordinary nature of day-to-day living. In this episode, we meet Evan Bourgoin, an infamous arm wrestling figure who is defending his belt on the local circuit.