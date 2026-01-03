Canadian Artist Has Show Cancelled After AI Labeled Him a Sex Offender, Preparing to Sue Google

The worries surrounding AI are abundant, especially in music. As much as artists like Timbaland and Will.i.am are quick to embrace it, people share plenty of concern. For instance, Kehlani aired out their frustrations about AI-generated artist Xania Monet receiving a record deal. “There is an AI R&B artist who just signed a multimillion-dollar deal, and the person is doing none of the work,” the “Folded” crooner said. “This is so beyond out of our control.“Nothing and no one on Earth will ever be able to justify AI to me. I don’t respect it.”

Most people have thought about the problematic implications of artificial intelligence solely through a creative lens. However, what can go under the radar is the massive amounts of misinformation. If handled poorly or outright incorrectly, it can ruin a person’s life.

Take Ashley MacIsaac, who recently had their show cancelled because of an error on Google’s part. Apparently, a Google AI summary incorrectly said that he had been convicted of sexual assault, among other things. Naturally, when the concert venue saw it, they shut down the show outright. However, MacIsaac theorized to the Canadian Press that Google had mistaken him for some other person in Canada with those charges.

Ashley MacIsaac Threatens Google With Lawsuit After AI Labeled Him a Sex Offender

Now that Google has effectively taken a paycheck out of his pocket and potentially sullied his reputation with misinformation, MacIsaac wants to sue. However, in his online statement, he did clarify that the lawyer would need to take the case on for free, all things considered. “If a lawyer wants to take this on (for free) … I would stand up because I’m not the first and I’m sure I won’t be the last.”

“You are being put into a less secure situation because of a media company – that’s what defamation is,” he continued. “I could have been at a border and put in jail. So something has to be figured out as far as what the AI companies are responsible for…and what they can prevent.”

Ultimately, the stress from all of this has forced MacIsaac to regroup drastically. He hopes to reschedule the concert at some point. But right now, he’s keeping his head low and assessing how he wants to proceed with the AI situation. Additionally, he’s trying to explain the misinformation to his grandmother. “I’m telling you, this is not a nice place to be,” MacIsaac stresses. “I’m sitting outside my grandmother’s going in for Christmas. This isn’t a conversation I want to have today — ‘Oh, yeah, somebody called me a sex offender.’”