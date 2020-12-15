Canadian Crooks Apologized After Realizing They Broke Into the Wrong Home: Police

Two hapless crooks did their best to solidify the cliche of ever-apologizing Canadians last week after they allegedly broke into the wrong home and promptly apologized for their mistake.

The botched home invasion occurred on Friday night around 7:15 p.m. in Sarnia, an Ontario town 300 kilometres west of Toronto. The situation kicked off with a bang as two women, who were watching TV upstairs, heard a loud noise as two men kicked in their door, Sarnia Police media officer Constable Giovanni Sottosanti told VICE World News.

The women went downstairs to investigate the noise and were confronted by two 27-year-old men. One of the men, to show he meant business, held a hammer above his head threateningly. The hammer-wielding man glared at the homeowner “demanding money that apparently was owed to him.”

The thing is, the homeowner didn’t owe these men money nor have any idea who they are.

“Through the ensuing conversation they were able to determine those individuals (who owed them money) did not reside there, they were at another address,” said Sottosanti. “At that point, I guess they realize they made a mistake and somewhat apologized.”

What’s more, is that the alleged crooks offered to pay for the damages they caused by busting the door down, a few hundred dollars. Following their apology, the men then bid the women adieu. Sottosanti said the whole situation played itself out in about five minutes.

Despite receiving an apology and offer of repayment for their troubles the occupants still called the cops after the break-in. Sarnia Police say they were able to find the men in the area—possibly on a never-ending quest to find who actually owed them money—and arrest them without incident. Police charged Deanis Smith and Cameron Kemmis with breaking and entering, mischief, and possession of dangerous weapons.

Sottosanti said that this crime was “somewhat unique” as they deal with break-ins all the time but never had they encountered a targeted home invasion at the wrong address. Despite it being in Canada, a sorry criminal isn’t all that common either.

“I know that Canadians are known for their kindness and stuff, and that’s a good thing, but I think maybe these guys were a bit embarrassed,” said Sottosanti.

