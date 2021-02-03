Canadian Navy Kicks Out Sailor Who Was Neo-Nazi Forum Administrator

The Canadian Navy has kicked out a sailor who told neo-Nazis on a notorious online forum they should join the military to gain weapons training.

The Navy announced on Tuesday that Boris Mihajlovic will be removed from active service following an investigation of his online activity on the forum Iron March. Mihajlovic admitted to the activity on the forum but has since denounced his views.

Mihajlovic was an administrator and frequent poster on Iron March, operating under the name Moon Man. As exposed by a Unicorn Riot investigation, Mihajlovic not only urged neo-Nazis to join the military for weapons training, he also claimed to be connected to far-right groups Blood & Honour and Atomwaffen (both groups can be found on Canada’s list of terrorist organizations), and once even tried to conduct an arms deal.

“No one hates Canada and the Canadian military more than me, yet here I am,” he wrote on the forum in 2016. “They pay you to teach you the methods you need to destroy them.”

Mihajlovic told the CBC during an investigation into him he was “extremely isolated” during his time on Iron March and now considers what he did “wrong.”

“I want people to know that I’m a very different person than I was,” Mihajlovic told the CBC. “I just want people to know that the people in these groups really need mental help and therapy.”

The Navy had first suspended Mihajlovic during an initial administrative review in 2020 before reinstating him last summer when the investigation was complete. However, the Navy conducted a new review after, when they noticed some “information deficiencies,” and decided to release him from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

“I want to assure you all that concrete measures are being implemented to ensure that the Royal Canadian Navy has the ability to appropriately handle cases pertaining to hateful conduct in the future,” said Vice-Admiral Craig Baines in a press release.

“We are also cognizant that we need to do a better job of addressing issues of systemic racism more holistically as an institution, and we are committed to doing so.”

