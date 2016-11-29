Canadian Police Will Force You to Listen to Nickelback If You Drink and Drive

There are very few things that I consider to be absolutes in this world. Humans are intricate, odd beings, able to hold many concepts and ideals in their minds at one time; it’s what provides us with some hope as a species, if there is any left. I believe in few things that are Good without Badness or Bad without any Goodness.

However, I tend to make two exceptions:

1) Drinking and driving is selfish and awful.

2) Nickelback are bad at music.

Are these controversial beliefs? Of course not. They are widely-held views that many of my sisters and brothers in the world share with me. I do not think these to be radical. They are fundamental pillars of humankind.

But never did I expect the police in Kensington, Prince Edward Island , Canada to enforce such values concurrently. In a Facebook post over the weekend, Kensington Police service announced that drink-driving would be punishable by forced exposure to Nickelback.

Read their reasoning:

The trouble with this, of course, is that these two entirely Bad things, when combined, must logically produce a Good thing, devoid of Bad in and of itself.

I now expect demand for Uber drivers in the Kensington area to rise.

