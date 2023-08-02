Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and His Wife Announce Separation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he is splitting up with his wife Sophie Grégoire after 18 years of marriage.



Trudeau announced the split on his Instagram account where he wrote, “after many meaningful conversations, we have made the decision to separate.”

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” it reads.

Trudeau and Grégoire initially met in Montreal while growing up and began dating after hosting a charity ball together. They married in 2005 and have three children together.

Trudeau’s been prime minister since 2015, and during his time in office Grégoire was prone to an embarrassing moment or two (as was the prime minister). Perhaps the finest came when she “spontaneously” sang a song she had composed while speaking at a Martin Luther King tribute.

Previously, Grégoire worked as the reporter for a variety of entertainment news shows. She continues to do charity work.

Trudeau is an absolute lightning rod for Canadian conservatives and is in for a very tough re-election campaign, so it’s safe to say he’s made a few enemies and there is a contingent of people who are celebrating this news.

The prime minister is also at the heart of many conspiracy theories that are spread rather widely these days, and which really took off during his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is already a contingent of people on social media platforms that are actively formulating and spreading conspiracies about the impending divorce.

Canada’s 23rd prime minister was first elected to the House of Commons in 2008, three years after marrying Sophie so we do not know how a single Trudeau—let alone a divorced sad dad energy Trudeau—will handle the throne of power.